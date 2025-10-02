MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) will intensify enforcement operations on overloaded heavy vehicles as overloading has been identified as one of the most common offences, said its director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff.

He said the violation could threaten the safety of other road users and contribute to fatal accidents.

Muhammad Firdaus said the department will conduct special operations in areas known to be hotspots for heavy vehicles.

“We will also organise special programmes to raise awareness about the violation,” he told reporters after the Chinese New Year special op on the Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah- Jasin Highway near Melaka Sentral, here last night.

Earlier, he said 2,419 vehicles were inspected, and actions were imposed against 267 of them for various offences during the four-hour special op starting at 8 pm, adding that JPJ issued 323 notices and seized six motorcycles.

He said driving without a licence was the most common violation, with 94 offences, followed by not having valid road tax and insurance (88) and technical violations such as non-compliance with vehicle licence plate specifications and issues with side mirrors (85).