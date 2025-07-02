Melaka KPDN to expand PJRM@Pasar, says director

ALOR GAJAH: The Rahmah MADANI Sale Programme (PJRM) @ Pasar, which offers discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent on items priced below market rates, will be expanded to other public markets in Melaka to ensure that more consumers can benefit.

Norena Jaafar, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Melaka branch director, said that the programme, which was launched today at the Masjid Tanah public market, marks the first of its kind in Melaka and the second nationwide, following its introduction at the Kuala Berang central market in Terengganu on Jan 17.

“We will monitor the implementation at this market to assess the response and demand from the local community before expanding the initiative to other public markets, particularly those in rural areas,“ Norena said.

She stressed that the PJRM@Pasar initiative aims to strike a balance between the cost of living and affordable pricing while stimulating the retail sector’s economy.

Today’s launch was officiated by the state Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin and attended by KPDN senior director (Trade, Distribution, and Business Sector) Datuk Rohaizi Bahari.

Norena added that the programme has garnered the participation of seven traders, offering 34 types of daily essentials such as standard chicken, fresh meat, fish, and vegetables.

“We have received positive feedback from both traders and consumers, with many arriving as early as 6.30 am to purchase essential goods. For instance, the standard chicken, typically priced at RM10.30 per kilogramme, is being sold at a discounted rate of RM7.30 per kilogramme today. The vendor has reported selling more than a tonne of chicken, a notable increase in sales compared to usual.

Additionally, in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan, the Melaka KPDN will be organising the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) across three selected locations in each district.

“The BRR will be held at Alor Gajah, Duyong, and Jasin Bestari, featuring a total of 100 traders who will offer a RM5 Rahmah menu starting on the 1st of Ramadan.

“Furthermore, we will also organise the Rahmah MADANI Mantai Ramadan Sales in Pantai Kundor and Asahan, as well as the Rahmah MADANI Mantai Syawal Sales in preparation for the Aidilfitri celebration,“ she added.