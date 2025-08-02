Melaka launches 10-week measles-rubella immunisation drive from Aug 4

MELAKA: The Melaka government will conduct a 10-week Measles-Rubella Supplementary Immunisation Activity starting Aug 4 to address the increasing number of measles cases in the state.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the free vaccination drive targets babies and children aged six to 59 months, born between Aug 1, 2020, and Jan 31, 2025, regardless of nationality. The campaign aims to cover over 46,000 children.

Vaccines will be available at health clinics, rural clinics, and Malaysian Armed Forces health centres via walk-ins, appointments, or the MySejahtera app. Outreach programmes will also be held at selected locations.

Ngwe noted that Melaka recorded 38 measles cases this year, with an incidence rate of 36.3 per million population between the first and 30th epidemiological week. This is lower than the 74 cases reported in 2024 but still exceeds the World Health Organisation’s elimination target of fewer than one case per million population.

He attributed the rise to immunity gaps among unvaccinated children, including migrants, and high population mobility due to Melaka’s status as a tourist destination. The supplementary vaccination aims to close these gaps and prevent future outbreaks.

The announcement followed the Healthy Lungs Operation event, which also marked the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

State Health Department director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa was present. - Bernama