Melaka launches digital graves project to modernise cemetery management

ALOR GAJAH: Kampung Pulau Masjid Tanah will serve as the pilot site in Melaka for a new cemetery management system called Digital Graves.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the initiative aims to improve the management of traditional cemeteries in the state by digitally numbering graves, making it easier for next of kin to locate burial sites.

He explained that increasing grave numbers and disappearing markers have made locating family burial sites challenging for many people.

“Through the Digital Graves project, all old graves will be digitally numbered, providing clear markers to help future generations visit their deceased relatives more easily,” he said.

He told reporters this after opening the Village Adoption Programme of the Religious Affairs Ministers of Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Republic of Singapore (MABIMS).

Ab Rauf also expressed his appreciation to MABIMS for choosing Kampung Pulau as the pilot location for the MABIMS Village Adoption Programme.

“I am confident that this selection will continue to strengthen the regional Islamic cooperation network, as well as make Melaka one of the main driving forces in empowering the well-being of the ummah,” he said.

The event was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and a delegation of religious ministers from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Singapore. – Bernama