Melaka launches JKAS guideline book for public-private partnerships

MELAKA: The Melaka government has launched a guideline book for the state’s Public Private Partnership Committee (JKAS) to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The initiative aims to support sustainable and inclusive economic development in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that the book serves as the main reference for JKAS, detailing technical requirements, investor-friendly practices, and alignment with state and federal policies.

“This guideline ensures systematic coordination, evaluation, and approval of public-private partnership projects,“ he said during the launch.

The rebranding of the committee, previously known as the State Privatisation Committee, is part of efforts to enhance its role.

UPEN (State Economic Planning Unit) oversees JKAS operations, ensuring projects undergo thorough assessment from planning to post-implementation monitoring.

Ab Rauf urged all agencies to follow the guidelines to prevent delays and inefficiencies. “Consistency in evaluation will streamline decision-making and avoid duplication,“ he added.

Since 2014, public-private partnerships have contributed over RM270 million to Melaka’s revenue, accounting for 20-30% of annual income.

“This reflects investor confidence in our governance and economic policies,“ he said.

The event also featured an agreement exchange and replica cheque presentations from two sea reclamation firms—Parkland Diversified Sdn Bhd (RM3.5 million) and Yayasan Melaka (RM1.67 million)—totalling RM5.17 million in commitments. - Bernama