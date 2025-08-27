Melaka plans retirement villages as 15% of population to be elderly by 2040

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka is preparing to become an aged state by 2040 with 15% of its population projected to be 60 years and above, necessitating comprehensive long-term planning across health, social and economic sectors.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin revealed that retirement villages form part of the state’s preparations to engage senior citizens, particularly retired professionals, in continued contributions to state progress.

“Many of our seniors remain at home after retirement, but with this initiative, we can create a supportive community where programmes for active ageing can be carried out.

“It is also a way to ensure they are not left isolated from society,” she told reporters after officiating the state-level Population Seminar 2025 at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

National Population and Family Development Board director-general Datuk Abdul Shukur Abdullah highlighted that Melaka already shows early signs of demographic transition with about 111,000 residents or 11% aged 60 and above in 2024.

“This is not just a statistic. It carries profound implications. We are looking at shrinking youth labour, increased demand for elderly care, and the need for more inclusive social policies. It affects the economy, workforce and healthcare planning in a very real way,” he said.

Abdul Shukur noted Melaka’s Total Fertility Rate has dropped to 1.7, significantly below the replacement level of 2.1, while live births decreased from 14,568 in 2014 to 13,583 in 2023.

He identified multiple contributing factors including rising living costs, delayed marriages, changing family aspirations, increased female education and workforce participation, and health issues like infertility.

Department of Statistics Malaysia data shows marriages in Melaka declined from 7,023 in 2016 to 6,119 in 2023, with the average first marriage age rising to 30.6 years for men and 28.6 years for women.

“These delays in marriage shorten the reproductive window, which directly impacts future births,” Abdul Shukur said.

The Fifth Malaysian Population and Family Survey found financial constraints, lack of suitable partners and career priorities as main reasons young adults postpone marriage.

The government is implementing initiatives throughout 2025 including the IUI Assistance and Infertility Advocacy Programme to raise fertility awareness and encourage family formation. – Bernama