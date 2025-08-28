Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for US Open outburst against umpire

FORMER champion Daniil Medvedev received a total fine of forty two thousand five hundred dollars from the United States Open on Wednesday following his spectacular meltdown during a loss to Benjamin Bonzi at the start of the week.

Medvedev lost six-three seven-five six-seven five zero-six six-four on Sunday but his behaviour in the third set dominated headlines when the 2021 champion launched a tirade against the umpire and whipped up jeering fans who stopped his opponent from serving.

The thirteenth seed was facing match point and a straight-sets loss when a photographer entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium court just as Frenchman Bonzi misfired his first serve.

The official then allowed Bonzi another first serve because of the unauthorised incursion, sparking wild scenes as Medvedev raged at the official.

Medvedev smashed his racket after the match concluded, prompting six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker to say that the Russian needed to seek professional help in the wake of his public meltdown.

While Medvedev collected one hundred ten thousand dollars for his first-round appearance, he coughed up fines of thirty thousand dollars for unsportsmanlike conduct and twelve thousand five hundred dollars for abusing his racket. – Reuters