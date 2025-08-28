Malaysia completes 16 NACS sub-strategies to boost anti-corruption efforts

PUTRAJAYA: Eleven ministries and agencies have successfully implemented sixteen sub-strategies under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2024 to 2028 as of August.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that five strategies were completed last year while eleven were achieved this year.

The completed measures include the introduction of the Border Control and Protection Agency Act 2024 and the development of integrity ambassador kits for schools.

Additional initiatives comprise financial incentives for specialised creative film content and mandatory beneficial ownership declarations for companies in public procurement.

Azam stated that other completed initiatives include the mandatory rollout of the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption module across the civil service.

“Improvements were also made to the E-Vetting 3.0 system to strengthen screening of civil service recruits,” he said during a recent media briefing.

The implemented sub-strategies have delivered tangible benefits to the public through enhanced national security measures.

Azam highlighted that the Border Control and Protection Agency Act has reduced risks of arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and cross-border extremism.

“The Act also combats smuggling and illicit economic activities, including the illegal trade of cigarettes, diesel and other black-market goods that harm the economy,” he added.

Tighter border controls have boosted investor and tourist confidence while supporting foreign investment and tourism growth.

These achievements could help Malaysia improve its standing in the Corruption Perceptions Index toward the top twenty-five by 2033.

The CPI Special Task Force is taking a targeted approach that includes legal reforms and procurement transparency improvements.

Six focus groups covering enforcement, public fund management, and business competitiveness are driving governance improvements within their respective areas.

The MACC is leveraging digitalisation and artificial intelligence to strengthen organisational efficiency and investigative capabilities.

“The use of big data analytics and AI serves as an early detection tool to identify unusual spending patterns or suspicious project approvals,” Azam explained.

While AI holds immense potential, the government acknowledges it is not immune to misuse through false information or data manipulation.

Legal frameworks and guidelines are being developed to ensure responsible technology use across ministries, agencies, and the private sector.

“This framework outlines principles such as algorithmic fairness, transparency, the right to explanation and protection against digital discrimination,” Azam stated.

Regarding public perception, one NACS objective is to address public confidence in the transparency of national institutions.

“The outlined approach is not just about combating corruption, but also about building a system of governance that earns public trust through open monitoring,” he added.

Public trust can only be built through action, with NACS representing the government’s strategic commitment to integrity reforms.

“The more the public understands what we are doing, the greater their confidence will be,” Azam concluded. – Bernama