Melaka police bust cable theft syndicate, arrest 13 suspects

MELAKA: Police have dismantled a telecommunications cable theft syndicate with the arrest of 13 individuals during a raid in the Merlimau Industrial Area.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspects, all locals aged between 21 and 47, were detained at approximately 6 am on Monday.

He stated they were caught red-handed cutting cables from a manhole while wearing reflective vests similar to those used by telecommunications company workers.

“During the inspection, the suspects failed to produce any documents or work orders from the telecommunications company,” Dzulkhairi said at a press conference at the Jasin district police headquarters.

Initial investigations revealed all suspects were acting under the instructions of a man believed to be the mastermind who remains at large.

The syndicate was believed to have been active for the past two to three months across multiple states.

Each individual involved was paid according to their respective roles with total losses estimated at RM60,000.

Five suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, with four having prior criminal and drug records.

Police seized several items including an excavator rented for approximately RM500 per day, four cars, a four-wheel-drive vehicle and 167 cables.

Also confiscated were seven reflective safety vests, two hard hats, a water suction machine, an electric generator, a chainsaw and five fake worker identification cards.

All suspects have been remanded for four days to assist investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code. – Bernama