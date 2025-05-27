Melaka police formulating proposal to ban vape sales

MELAKA: Melaka police are currently in the process of preparing a proposal paper to the state government to ban the sale of vape as an effort to curb the threat of synthetic drugs being abused through the use of electronic cigarettes.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the measure was taken following several arrests where vape liquid contained prohibited substances including ketamine, as well as concerns over the increase in vape abuse among students and adults.

“We are still in the process of preparing the working paper, and the ban on the sale of vape will be proposed in the near future.

“This step is being taken because we are aware of its implications on society, including its impact on health and society, especially among teenagers who will be exposed to drug abuse,“ he said at a press conference at the Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Dzulkhairi said the proposal would also examine several aspects including the side effects of vape use, the growing trend of vape smoking among students as well as the reasons for banning sale of electronic cigarettes.

He said the paper would also take into account the economic impact on society if the sale of vape is halted immediately and would discuss with the state and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to present the proposal.

He noted that the proposal coincides with the recommendation of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay last month and so far, several states have also taken steps to ban the sale of vape altogether to prevent abuse of illegal substances.