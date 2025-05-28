K-pop standee stolen from clothing store in Kuala Lumpur

A customer was recently caught on camera stealing a life-size cardboard cut-out of Korean pop (K-pop) singer KARINA from a clothing store in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

In an Instagram story by @wearefanklub uploaded on Tuesday (May 27), which was reposted by the clothing store, the individual, dressed in black, was seen entering the store and running off with the cardboard standee.

Three other individuals, believed to be employees, were seen chasing after the alleged thief.

The shopping mall, in a statement on Instagram, confirmed the incident and stated that it was aware of the removal of the standee from one of its stores.

“While we truly appreciate the excitement around our campaign and KARINA herself, we kindly remind everyone that all in-store displays are meant for shared enjoyment,” the statement read.

In addition, the clothing store affirmed that an internal investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Before concluding the statement, the company reminded fans to celebrate its campaign featuring the Korean celebrity “respectfully and responsibly”.