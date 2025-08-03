Melaka prepares to host World Tourism Day 2025 in September

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka is nearly 90% prepared to host World Tourism Day (WTD) 2025 from September 27 to 29.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman confirmed that programme content, venue selection, and international delegate invitations are almost finalised.

“We are in the final stages, with only 10 to 15% of work remaining. Invitations have been sent to tourism ministers worldwide, and we expect strong attendance,“ he said after officiating the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme in Rembia.

The main events will take place at a Melaka Raya hotel for the World Tourism Conference and at Kota Syahbandar’s multi-purpose performance centre for the WTD 2025 Gala Dinner and Visit Malaysia Year 2026 launch.

Abdul Razak highlighted the venue’s suitability, stating, “It will showcase Melaka’s cultural diversity and strategic Straits of Melaka location to global delegates.”

The centre will also feature performances from all 14 Malaysian states, open to both guests and the public.

Separately, he praised the WRUR programme for effectively addressing local issues in seven constituencies, including Rembia.

“Public engagement has been strong, allowing direct interaction between leaders and communities. Many complaints have been resolved, proving its success,“ he added. – Bernama