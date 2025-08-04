Inter Miami calls Lionel Messi's leg injury 'minor'

A return date for Lionel Messi to the Inter Miami lineup is uncertain, but the Herons announced Sunday that the superstar's right leg injury isn't serious.

Messi came out of Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the 11th minute, shortly after getting hurt in a collision with two opponents.

After Messi underwent medical tests, the team issued a statement on Sunday that read, in part, “The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”

In Messi's absence, Inter Miami rallied late to equalize the match at 2-2, then prevailed 5-4 in a tiebreaking penalty-kick shootout.

Through two Leagues Cup matches, Miami sits in second place in the MLS standings with one regulation win and one shootout win, good for five points. The top four of the 18 MLS clubs in the competition will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will be joined by the top four of the tournament's 18 Liga Mx clubs.

The Herons conclude the group phase with a Wednesday home match at Pumas UNAM.

Inter Miami resumes MLS regular-season action on Aug. 10 at Orlando City.

Messi, 38, has 18 regular-season goals this year, tied for the MLS lead with Nashville SC's Sam Surridge. In Leagues Cup play, he assisted on both of Miami's goals in a 2-1 opening win over Atlas on Wednesday.

An eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and a 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina, Messi is in his third season with Inter Miami - REUTERS