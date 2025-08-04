KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will fully utilise data from the Central Database Hub (PADU) in the mechanism for the implementation of targeted RON95 subsidies, which is being refined, according to Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Amir Hamzah, who also carries the duties and functions of Economy Minister, said the system has so far compiled 30.4 million individual profiles, containing information on demographics, locality, socioeconomic status, employment, income, education, vehicle ownership, poverty status, and types of assistance they receive.

“... MOF will use the PADU data as a reference point for identifying subsidy recipients...this will be the first detailed use of PADU data.

“...the government is focusing on the use of up-to-date data to enhance the effectiveness of service delivery. For example, the validation and verification of applicant information is crucial to identify eligible recipients accurately and, in turn, reduce errors,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) regarding the Economy Ministry’s plans for PADU, the volume of data collected as of June 2025, and the government’s readiness to conduct periodic audits of the system through an independent body to ensure transparency and proper governance.

Amir Hamzah said the government can also identify intervention programmes that are appropriate for target groups based on the data.

He added that a total of 204 agencies have been continuously integrating data into the PADU system.

“To promote data-driven decision making, a PADU data-sharing guideline was developed and distributed to all government agencies on Feb 25. Briefing sessions involving ministries, agencies, state government, and local authorities were also held between February and June this year.

“To date, nine applications (for the use of PADU data) from various agencies have been approved to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policy implementation and digital service innovation,” he added.