MELAKA: Melaka continues to record an increase in student enrollment in the Religious Primary Schools (SRA) under the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) every year, said Deputy Exco for Education, Higher Learning and Religious Affairs, Datuk Rosli Abdullah.

He stated that as of April, a total of 50,024 students have registered for JAIM’s SRA compared to 48,976 students last year, and this increase clearly reflects the high interest and concern of parents regarding religious education.

“The state government welcomes this development and considers it as evidence of the community’s trust in the role of religious schools in shaping the identity of Muslim children in this state.

“Religious education is seen as increasingly important in facing the complex and challenging global challenges that arise every day, and the role of education today has gone beyond its traditional functions,“ he said while speaking at the JAIM Religious Schools Academic Excellence Ceremony for the Year 2024 here today.

Rosli added that the role of educational institutions now also includes the aspects of character building and the well-being of students, and not just focusing solely on academic fields.

“Students do not only attend school to learn but are also equipped with various aspects of character and psychology so that they become knowledgeable individuals with noble morals in line with the aspiration to produce a MADANI generation,“ he said.

In addition, he stated that the event organized by the JAIM Education Division was held to celebrate and recognize 167 students from 45 schools who achieved excellent performance, particularly in academics throughout the year 2024.

“This event involves the presentation of awards for three main types of examinations at the primary and secondary levels, namely the Al-Quran and Fardu Ain Class Assessment Examination (UPKK), the Arab Language Elementary Certificate (SIA), and the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM).”

The award given proves that the state government always cares about the development of Islamic education for children in this state, in addition to being one of the efforts to support the mainstream education system for the balance between the worldly and the hereafter,“ he said.