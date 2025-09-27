Melaka requests new WCE alignment to KLIA for better connectivity

MELAKA: The state government has urgently requested federal consideration for a new West Coast Expressway alignment connecting to Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Budget 2026.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh proposed the route starting from Banting in Selangor, passing through Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan, before entering Melaka and continuing to Muar in Johor.

“This is one of the things that industry players here have emphasised, and this matter has been brought to the attention of the federal government, and the Prime Minister has welcomed the proposal,“ he told reporters after attending the Budget 2026 Consultation Session for tourism and manufacturing sectors.

Ab Rauf expressed hope that the proposal’s approval would be announced during next month’s budget tabling by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The consultation session was also attended by Deputy Tourism Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan and Ministry of Finance Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Zamzuri Abdul Aziz.

He emphasised the new alignment’s importance for reducing traffic congestion entering Melaka while boosting state economic development.

“If this line is established, it will have a significant impact, especially in terms of investment, tourism, and making Melaka more competitive,“ he said.

The state government additionally proposed establishing Melaka as Malaysia’s largest halal hub and a national food security centre.

“We will refine all of these, and the Prime Minister welcomes the proposals as they involve the economic development of Melaka,“ Ab Rauf added. – Bernama