Melaka resumes MBLM, begins today - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: The state government will continue the Melaka Bila Larut Malam (MBLM) programme, this year, aiming to boost tourism by drawing more visitors to the state’s renowned attractions.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf announced that the monthly programme, held during the first week of every month, offers discounted RM10 entry tickets to several popular tourist spots.

“For the January edition of MBLM, the event will take place tonight, from 11 pm to 2 am,” he shared in a post on his official Facebook page.

Among the tourism offerings at special prices are, Menara Taming Sari, Melaka River Cruise, museums under the Perbadanan Muzium Melaka (PERZIM), Night Safari at the Melaka Zoo, Melaka Bird Park, and Ghost Museum.

Ab Rauf said that the programme, introduced under his administration in June last year, has successfully attracted 87,553 domestic and international visitors, across its seven editions.