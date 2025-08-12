Melaka RTD seizes RM6 million worth of luxury cars in special operation

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) has seized seven luxury vehicles worth nearly RM6 million in a targeted enforcement operation.

The operation, named Op Khas Luxury, ran from 1 July until today.

Among the confiscated vehicles were high-end brands such as Bentley, Porsche, BMW, and Toyota Alphard.

Melaka RTD director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop said the vehicles were impounded for various offences, including expired road tax and missing insurance coverage.

She noted that owners often claimed they “overlooked” or “forgot” to renew their documents.

The latest seizure involved a Toyota Alphard driven by a Myanmar national with six other passengers of the same nationality.

The vehicle was stopped at the Jasin Toll entrance around 10 am today.

Siti Zarina said the driver lacked a valid licence, and none of the passengers had proper travel documents.

All individuals were handed over to the police for further investigation.

She added that checks revealed the vehicle was registered to a local owner.

Authorities are investigating whether the car was rented to the foreigners involved.

Op Khas Luxury was launched nationwide on 1 July to tighten enforcement on imported and luxury vehicles violating road laws.

In a separate operation, Op PeWA, 36 motorcycles ridden by foreigners were also seized today.

Riders from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Rohingya, Myanmar, and Vietnam were found committing offences such as driving without a licence and expired road tax.

Deputy Director Khairul Aswad Abdul Halim and Enforcement Division Head Zulhilmi Zaidie were present during the press conference. – Bernama