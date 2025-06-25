Melaka seeks historical documents abroad to preserve heritage

MELAKA: The Melaka government, via the Melaka Museum Corporation (Perzim), is taking steps to retrieve significant historical documents and records currently held in other countries. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that these efforts include forming partnerships with the Department of Museums Malaysia, the National Archives, and the National Library.

The initiative focuses on uncovering historical narratives tied to Melaka, such as the story of Panglima Awang, a key figure in the 16th-century maritime world. Ab Rauf shared that a recent visit to the Netherlands confirmed Panglima Awang, also known as Enrique de Malacca, was the first person from the region to circumnavigate the globe.

“Records from 1495 to 1500 show Panglima Awang played a crucial role as an interpreter and crew member in Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition,“ he said in a Facebook post. This discovery reshapes Melaka’s historical identity, highlighting its maritime heritage.

Beyond research, the state plans to create a digital platform to archive these documents, ensuring accessibility for future generations. The project involves collaboration with federal agencies to consolidate historical materials.