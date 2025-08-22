Melaka seizes RM150,000 in unregistered pharmaceutical products

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department has seized fifteen types of unregistered pharmaceutical products including veterinary drugs and cosmetics not notified by the Ministry of Health, estimated to be worth almost 150,000 ringgit.

State Health director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa said the products were seized through Op Pet conducted by the Pharmacy Enforcement Branch (CPF), state Pharmaceutical Services Division at a warehouse in Malim here on July thirty first.

She said the warehouse was believed to have been a place to store and distribute the unregistered products since 2023.

“In the operation, various types of pharmaceutical products containing scheduled poisons including antibiotics, painkillers and various other poisons listed in the First Schedule of the Poisons Act 1952 were seized,“ she said.

“The operation was carried out based on monitoring and intelligence as well as complaints from the public with the cooperation of officers from the Pharmacy Enforcement Division Headquarters of the Ministry of Health involving seventeen enforcement personnel,“ she said in a statement here today.

She said all the products were believed to be sold widely through e-commerce platforms and online and investigations were being conducted under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

She said the enforcement action was part of Melaka CPF’s ongoing efforts to combat the sale of unregistered pharmaceutical products in the market to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

Ruzita said the public was advised not to buy medicine or cosmetics arbitrarily via social media or online.

She said they were also advised to check the product registration status via the website http://www.npra.gov.my in the ‘Product Status’ section or contact the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) at 03-7883 5400.

She said any complaints or information regarding questionable medicines or cosmetics could be channelled through the SisPAA portal (http://moh.spab.gov.my) or the state pharmacy enforcement branch. – Bernama