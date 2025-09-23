Melaka targets 16.5 million tourists with World Tourism Day 2025 boost

MELAKA: The upcoming World Tourism Day and World Tourism Conference 2025 are projected to help Melaka achieve its target of 16.5 million tourists this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated the three-day event starting September 27 should generate a projected revenue of RM23.48 billion for the state.

He confirmed the prestigious United Nations World Tourism Organisation event is organised in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the state government.

“WTD 2025 will feature various fringe programmes for both locals and tourists, including the International Kite Festival, cultural performances such as zapin and heritage dances with more than 3,000 participants expected, as well as the Melaka Konda Kondi Festival 2025,” he said.

The international event carries the theme ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’ to highlight sustainability, inclusivity and innovation in the tourism sector.

Ab Rauf added that the Melaka Entrepreneurs’ Carnival 2025 will also bring together over 60 local entrepreneurs while introducing business matching sessions targeting transactions worth RM10 million.

He revealed the state government aims to secure Malaysia Book of Records recognition for the Largest Simultaneous Zapin Performance and the First Konda Kondi Competition.

A significant highlight will be the ‘Historical Maritime Exhibition of a World Naval Hero: Enrique de Malacca’, celebrating the first Asian to circumnavigate the globe.

“This launch signifies the nation’s commitment to making the tourism sector a key driver of the economy, while strengthening Melaka’s reputation as a premier tourism destination rich in heritage, culture and innovation,” Ab Rauf said.

The event will also feature the official launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Performances by national artistes Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Misha Omar will complement attractions including a 1,000-drone performance.

Three shuttle buses will provide public transport to the Klebang event venue with pick-up points at several designated locations.

More than 600 personnel including police will be deployed to ensure the world-class programmes run smoothly and safely.

Shuttle bus service points will include parking areas around Dataran Klebang, Pulau Melaka, and open areas near The Seal.

Additional pick-up locations cover the roadside along Eye On Malaysia and parking areas around Taman Kota Shah Bandar or Taman Kota Laksamana Jaya. – Bernama