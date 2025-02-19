Melaka to enhance gotong-royong programmes to rid Aedes mosquito

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government will enhance the implementation of gotong-royong programmes in villages and towns to curb the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. This initiative will be carried out in collaboration with four local authorities (PBT) in the state.

State Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee Chairman, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, said the initiative aligns with the State Health Department’s ongoing commitment to eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

He emphasised the need for more gotong-royong activities to effectively eradicate these breeding sites and reduce the risk of dengue outbreaks.

Meanwhile, he said that the State Health Department conducted an operation on February 13 and 17 in Taman Bertam Jaya, Kampung Tengkera, and Taman Siantan Section 2, which had been identified as dengue hotspots.

“During the operation in Kampung Tengkera, guppy fish were introduced into six wells as a biological method to control Aedes mosquito populations,“ he said.

Ngwe further stated that as of the seventh epidemiological week, Melaka had recorded 230 dengue cases, marking a decrease of 143 cases, or 38.34 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

In a separate development, he announced that the free influenza vaccination programme for senior citizens aged 60 and above, which began yesterday in Melaka, received an overwhelming response.

A total of 2,000 vaccine doses have been allocated across 34 health clinics, with priority given to individuals with chronic illnesses.