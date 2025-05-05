PETALING JAYA: A white Lexus RX200 was stolen in under six minutes from a home in Muar, Johor, in a swift and brazen theft recently captured on CCTV.

In the footage, a thief is seen forcing open the home’s automatic gate while a purple Perodua Alza idles nearby.

In the 58th second of the footage, a second accomplice came out from the Alza and entered the house.

Minutes later, the Lexus could be seen reversing out of the driveway, and the Alza drives off.

In a post on Siasat Jenayah’s Telegram group, the admin commented: Let this be a wake-up call for all car owners – never take security lightly! Always install anti-theft systems, equip your vehicle with a GPS tracker, and double-check that your car is properly locked every time you leave it. Never leave your keys in obvious spots or inside the car. Thieves today are fast, smart, and ruthless – don’t give them a single chance.”