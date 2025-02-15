MELAKA: Four giant screens will be installed on Feb 20 around the Stadthuys and several other locations for the Bahtera Merdeka public gathering in conjunction with this year’s anniversary of the declaration of the independence date of the Federation of Malaya.

Mayor of the Historic Melaka City Council (MBMB), Datuk Shadan Othman, said the screens will enable visitors to witness the activities and programmes taking place around the location, starting at 9 pm.

“The screens will be installed around the area, including along Jalan Laksamana, with installation set to begin this Monday. The council will assist the state government in traffic management and parking arrangements.

“At this stage, no roads will be closed, as the event will follow the same approach as the weekend Car-Free Zone,” he said after the Back to School free haircut programme in Paya Rumput today.

The event was officiated by the senior state executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management, Datuk Rais Yasin.

Shadan added that more than 4,000 parking spaces will be available around Banda Hilir as well as other facilities such as public restrooms for visitors’ convenience.

Additionally, 11 tourism attractions will offer free admission on Feb 20, including Melaka Zoo, Menara Taming Sari, Melaka River Cruise, and museums under the Melaka Museum Corporation.