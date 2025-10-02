MELAKA: The Melaka state government will take strict action, including revoking business licences and blacklisting vendors found selling Ramadan bazaar licences to third parties.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said that similar measures will be taken against organisers involved in such activities aimed solely at making large profits.

“To organise a Ramadan bazaar, there are specific requirements set by the local authorities. The same applies for leasing the bazaar sites,” he said, adding that most vendors have been operating at these locations for a long time and should be familiar with the rules.

Rais made these comments after officiating the ‘Back to School’ event in conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) and the ‘Representative for the People’ (WRUR) programme in Pengkalan Batu, attended by Pengkalan Batu Assemblyman Datuk Kalsom Nordin and MPHTJ President Datin Sapiah Haron.

He emphasised that although there have been no previous ‘Ali Baba’ cases of vendors or organisers selling Ramadan bazaar licences, monitoring will be intensified to curb such activities.

Rais also noted that the move aligns with a warning issued earlier by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who stated that Ramadan bazaar licences found to be resold will be immediately revoked.

“Monitoring and control are necessary to avoid issues with cleanliness or complaints from the local community regarding poorly managed waste, which could cause inconvenience to residents,” he added.

In a related development, Rais said 200 recipients from seven state constituencies including Pengkalan Batu, received cash assistance and school supplies worth RM150 from MPHTJ, to ease the financial burden on B40 families and ensure children do not miss the new school term.