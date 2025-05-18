MELAKA: The unemployment rate in Melaka for the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year dropped to 1.8 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent in 2023, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

He said the achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of the state government’s policies in creating job opportunities, especially for the youth in Melaka.

“Today, Melaka is home to more than 200,000 youths. They are not just a number, they represent the future energy of the state and the country, and are among the most valuable assets that will shape Melaka’s future,” he said.

“Therefore, various initiatives have been and continue to be implemented, focusing on job marketability, entrepreneurship, education, personal development, as well as social and religious values.

He said this after officiating the state-level Youth Day 2025 celebration last night, which was also attended by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and the state Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Datuk V.P. Shanmugam.

Ab Rauf said the state government is focused on empowering skilled youths by strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to meet industry needs and position Melaka as the national TVET centre, ensuring its youth remain competitive and preferred by employers.

He said his administration is committed to involving youth not just in programmes but from planning to policy implementation.

Confident in the strong government-youth relationship, he believes it will nurture visionary and competitive young leaders, and the state government will continue providing infrastructure, opportunities, and guidance to ensure sustainable youth development.

He said the state government established a Youth State Assembly with 33 representatives from each state constituency to provide leadership training and involve youth in grassroots policy-making.

Additionally, the state government introduced the Rumah Belia Melaka (RBM) scheme, Malaysia’s first youth housing programme, offering 1,754 units to help young people own their first home.