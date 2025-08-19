Melaka urges utility firms to tighten safety checks after Putra Heights blast

MELAKA: The state government has directed all utility companies to implement comprehensive safety protocols and rigorous inspections to avoid potential hazards.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh emphasised that negligence could lead to severe risks, disrupting services and endangering public safety.

“Melaka is part of the Peninsular Gas Utilisation grid and hosts the Sungai Udang Regasification Terminal, which supplies gas to northern and western Peninsular Malaysia,“ he said.

He warned against complacency, citing the Putra Heights pipeline explosion as a stark reminder of the consequences of inadequate safety measures.

Ab Rauf spoke at the closing ceremony of the state-level Safety Forum, attended by TNB, Petronas Gas, and Gas Malaysia representatives.

The forum highlighted that utility infrastructure requires stringent oversight as failures could have catastrophic impacts.

The state has tasked the Melaka National Security Council with organising safety engagement sessions for utility providers and communities.

Separately, Ab Rauf revealed TNB recorded 193 electricity meter tampering cases this year, down from 521 in 2023, while infrastructure trespass incidents rose to seven from three. – Bernama