Brilliant Solar appoints MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory for Singapore Listing Plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Brilliant Solar Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia’s leading solar energy providers, has appointed MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory as advisors to explore a listing in Singapore. The move marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to accelerate growth and capitalise on the region’s rising demand for renewable energy. “We are truly humbled to have reached this stage of our growth. This is an important milestone for our company and represents our commitment to establishing Brilliant Solar as a prominent brand, not only in Malaysia but also in Singapore and across Southeast Asia,” said Brian Liew Kok Woi, managing director of Brilliant Solar. “The appointment of MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory as advisors is a significant step forward. In appreciation of the trust and support we have received, we remain committed to growing the company, advancing sustainable energy adoption, strengthening our capabilities, and paving the way for long-term success while delivering value to all stakeholders.”

Strategic Advisory Partnership The collaboration with MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory, both recognised for expertise in investment banking and cross-border fundraising, underscores Brilliant Solar’s commitment to building a strong foundation for its next phase of expansion. The planned listing aligns with Malaysia’s broader ambitions to become a regional leader in renewable energy, reinforcing the company’s role as a key driver of the nation’s transition toward sustainable power generation. Dato’ Cannis Chan, Chairman and Partner of MCI Capital, highlighted that Brilliant Solar represents a well-established, profitable company with strong growth prospects that appeal to international investors, particularly on SGX. She said the company’s strategic, operational, and market fundamentals have been consistently demonstrated. Its focus on high-quality components, skilled installation, and robust warranties not only reduces risks for customers but also ensures long-term performance and measurable energy savings. “They have been in service long enough (over 17 years) to prove durability and build a reputation. Brilliant Solar emphasises high-quality components and experienced installers, which helps reduce the risk of failures and warranty claims and ensures long-term performance,“ Chan said. She added that Brilliant Solar’s financing solutions make solar adoption more accessible while optimising investment returns. These cover pre-design planning, energy yield optimisation, reduced maintenance needs, and comprehensive warranty protection—allowing customers to achieve clear and measurable cost savings. For MCI Capital, which seeks long-term strategic partnerships with scalable, high-growth businesses, Brilliant Solar’s fundamentals and alignment with Malaysia’s renewable energy policies make it a compelling partner.