Brilliant Solar appoints MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory for Singapore Listing Plans

KUALA LUMPUR: Brilliant Solar Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia’s leading solar energy providers, has appointed MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory as advisors to explore a listing in Singapore.
The move marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to accelerate growth and capitalise on the region’s rising demand for renewable energy.
“We are truly humbled to have reached this stage of our growth. This is an important milestone for our company and represents our commitment to establishing Brilliant Solar as a prominent brand, not only in Malaysia but also in Singapore and across Southeast Asia,” said Brian Liew Kok Woi, managing director of Brilliant Solar.
“The appointment of MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory as advisors is a significant step forward. In appreciation of the trust and support we have received, we remain committed to growing the company, advancing sustainable energy adoption, strengthening our capabilities, and paving the way for long-term success while delivering value to all stakeholders.”
Strategic Advisory Partnership
The collaboration with MCI Capital and Evolve Capital Advisory, both recognised for expertise in investment banking and cross-border fundraising, underscores Brilliant Solar’s commitment to building a strong foundation for its next phase of expansion. The planned listing aligns with Malaysia’s broader ambitions to become a regional leader in renewable energy, reinforcing the company’s role as a key driver of the nation’s transition toward sustainable power generation.
Dato’ Cannis Chan, Chairman and Partner of MCI Capital, highlighted that Brilliant Solar represents a well-established, profitable company with strong growth prospects that appeal to international investors, particularly on SGX.
She said the company’s strategic, operational, and market fundamentals have been consistently demonstrated. Its focus on high-quality components, skilled installation, and robust warranties not only reduces risks for customers but also ensures long-term performance and measurable energy savings.
“They have been in service long enough (over 17 years) to prove durability and build a reputation. Brilliant Solar emphasises high-quality components and experienced installers, which helps reduce the risk of failures and warranty claims and ensures long-term performance,“ Chan said.
She added that Brilliant Solar’s financing solutions make solar adoption more accessible while optimising investment returns. These cover pre-design planning, energy yield optimisation, reduced maintenance needs, and comprehensive warranty protection—allowing customers to achieve clear and measurable cost savings.
For MCI Capital, which seeks long-term strategic partnerships with scalable, high-growth businesses, Brilliant Solar’s fundamentals and alignment with Malaysia’s renewable energy policies make it a compelling partner.
MCI Capital, via the Asia IPO Fund, a dedicated fund portfolio focused on nurturing high-growth companies toward regional expansion and eventual public listing, will play a pivotal role in guiding Brilliant Solar’s expansion beyond Malaysia by providing strategic capital, governance expertise, and regional market access, supporting Brilliant Solar’s expansion beyond Malaysia. The fund focuses on companies with proven track records, scalable business models, and alignment with global sustainability goals – criteria that Brilliant Solar exemplifies as a pioneer in Malaysia’s solar industry.
“We will offer strategic capital, governance expertise, and regional market access, with a focus on strengthening their long-term growth trajectory through sustainable financing, operational scalability, and partnerships that enhance their competitiveness across ASEAN,“ Chan said.
“Renewable energy is a cornerstone of our investment outlook. Partnering with Brilliant Solar underscores MCI Capital’s commitment to supporting the clean energy transition and investing in businesses that generate positive impact while delivering sustainable returns,” Chan added.
Evolve Capital Advisory echoed the positive outlook, highlighting its role in strengthening governance, enhancing transparency, and supporting stakeholder engagement as Brilliant Solar prepares for a listing.
“We partnered with Brilliant Solar because they pair a strong, more-than-a-decade track record with an established presence across Malaysia and a clear commitment to advancing clean energy. Their innovative, movement-driven mindset aligns with our philosophy of nurturing future-ready enterprises led by visionary entrepreneurs.
“Looking ahead, our partnership will support their next stage of growth – strengthening governance and transparency, sharpening stakeholder engagement, and opening doors to new opportunities – so Brilliant Solar can scale responsibly and shine even brighter across the renewable energy landscape.”
Evolve Capital Advisory will assist Brilliant Solar in building a robust governance framework, enhancing transparency, and ensuring alignment with regulatory best practices. As part of listing preparations, the company will place strong emphasis on information disclosure, accountability, and stakeholder communication, ensuring it meets the highest standards expected of a public entity.
“Our role is to help build lasting credibility and stakeholder trust as Brilliant Solar scales its business and further expands its presence in the renewable energy sector. Brilliant Solar’s vision as a movement for clean energy resonates strongly with our philosophy of nurturing growth enterprises led by visionary entrepreneurs.”
“At Evolve Capital Advisory, we believe growth goes hand in hand with responsibility, and we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs to succeed—by financing their dreams and enabling them to make a real impact in the market with their innovative ideas and technologies.”