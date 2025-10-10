Hamas says it received guarantees that Gaza war ‘fully ended’

ISTANBUL: Hamas said on Thursday it has received guarantees from the mediators and the United States (US) that the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip has “fully ended.”, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

In a pre-recorded speech, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya announced a ceasefire agreement with Israel and outlined immediate steps, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He said the agreement also includes a major prisoner release, with 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli jails and 1,700 others arrested after Oct 7, 2023 to be freed, in addition to all children and women detainees.

“We have received guarantees from our brothers the mediators and the US administration, all confirming that the war has ended completely,” al-Hayya said.

He said Hamas will continue coordinating with national and Islamic factions to implement the remaining steps, protect Palestinian interests, and pursue self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

On Sept 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

The agreement between Hamas and Israel was first announced by Trump early Thursday, and later also confirmed by Tel Aviv.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.

It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the enclave - BERNAMA-ANADOLU