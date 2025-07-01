Melaka waives licence fees for 1,300 traders after storm damage

MELAKA: The Historic Melaka City Council (MBMB) has introduced a three-month exemption on business licence fees for 1,300 petty traders affected by a recent storm. The initiative aims to support small businesses struggling with financial setbacks.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the measure, which will apply during licence renewals. The relief covers traders at popular locations including Jonker Walk (500 traders), Uptown Klebang Walk (280), Uptown Pahlawan Walk (195), Medan Samudera, Floating Market, and Vintage Night Market (80 each). Additional beneficiaries include Tun Teja and Harbour Street Market (50 each), Tun Mamat Kampung Morten (40), and Taman Bunga Merdeka (30).

“The state government understands the traders’ hardships and hopes this assistance will ease their burden and help revive affected businesses,“ he said in a Facebook post. He also urged organisers to consider additional support, such as rental discounts.

“We stand together through hardship. This is Melaka’s caring spirit, always prioritising the people,“ he added.