ALOR GAJAH: The Zero to Hero Programme encourages Melaka youths to venture into the scaffolding sector within the oil and gas industry to meet the industry’s needs, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said this aligns with projections that Malaysia’s oil and gas industry will continue to grow at an annual rate of 1.4 per cent until 2030, with a targeted 25 per cent increase in workforce demand each year.

“It is a platform for transformation that provides opportunities for Melaka youths to be equipped with relevant, competent and recognised skills...ultimately contributing to the state’s economic growth.

“We hope that the state government’s initiative through the Melaka Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council with an allocation of RM120,000 will benefit the 30 selected youths, who are guaranteed job placement upon completing their training,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after today’s launch of the Zero to Hero Programme for the Oil and Gas Scaffolding Job Placement at HRSB Holdings Sdn Bhd, Masjid Tanah, here.

State Investment, Industries and TVET Development Committee deputy chairman Khaidirah Abu Zahar and HRSB Holdings Sdn Bhd president Datuk Mohd Faizal Mohd Hassim were also present.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf noted that the state government is ready to forge close cooperation with industry players to produce a workforce that meets the industry’s needs, as part of its efforts to become a national TVET hub.

He stated that it is evident through the collaboration between the Melaka TVET Council and HRSB Holdings Sdn Bhd, via its subsidiary Blitz Training & Consultancy, which has played a key role in delivering quality technical training since 2014.

“As of 2025, a total of 14,000 workers in the scaffolding sector have been successfully trained,“ he said.

Khaidirah said the two-week training, valued at RM4,00 per person, includes accommodation and meals, adding that this opportunity is open to youths regardless of gender.

“Its impact is significant in creating opportunities for these youths to secure employment or become self-employed, as the market in this field is vast and consistently available,“ she added.