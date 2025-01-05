KUALA LUMPUR: MERCY Malaysia has deployed a medical response team to Kyaukse Township in Myanmar’s Mandalay Region to assist victims of the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

MERCY Malaysia, in a statement today, said the mission marks its first mobile field medical deployment in Myanmar, following an earlier response by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The mission is being carried out in close coordination with the Mandalay Region Public Health Department, the Medical Science Department, and under the guidance of Myanmar’s Ministry of Health.

“The team will be operating within the Kyaukse General Hospital compound, serving a population of over 240,000, and will provide essential outpatient and emergency health services over a two-week period,“ the statement said.

The organisation noted that the timely deployment is crucial to ensuring continued medical support in areas where health systems have been severely disrupted, especially with the approaching monsoon season expected to complicate relief efforts.

MERCY Malaysia President Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus in the same statement said the mission is not merely about establishing a temporary medical point, but about delivering life saving care to communities in crisis.

“We recognise that many survivors have lost access to even the most basic healthcare. Our mobile team is positioned to fill that gap and help stabilise the health system during this critical recovery phase,“ he said.

According to MERCY Malaysia, the organisation has maintained a longstanding presence in Myanmar through various health-based humanitarian programmes, including mobile clinics, public health outreach, mental health and psychosocial support, hygiene kit distribution, and the rehabilitation of damaged healthcare infrastructure.

“Despite the complex political and humanitarian landscape, MERCY Malaysia continues to uphold the principles of neutrality, independence, and impartiality. Engagement with authorities at Union, Regional, Township, and Village levels has been essential to ensuring effective and safe humanitarian access.

“MERCY Malaysia remains committed to supporting the people of Myanmar through needs-based, principled interventions that uphold human dignity and build community resilience,“ it added.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake has claimed more than 3,700 lives and left over 5,100 injured, severely disrupting access to medical care for thousands of survivors.