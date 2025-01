KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in four states until noon today.

In its statement, MetMalaysia said that these weather conditions are expected in Hulu Perak, Perak, as well as in Jeli, Kuala Krai, and Gua Musang in Kelantan.

Similar conditions are also forecast for Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu, along with Tawau and Semporna in Sabah.