PETALING JAYA: A begging syndicate suspected of exploiting children in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur and Klang, Selangor is believed to collect up to RM3,000 in donations a day.

The syndicate was revealed through the Pintas Khas Op carried out by the D3 (Anti-Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling/Atipsom), Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Division (CID) at the two locations Tuesday (Jan 14).

Bukit Aman D3 principal assistant director SAC Soffian Santong said the eight suspects believed to be members of the syndicate consisting of Yemen nationals, were arrested in the operation that began at 10pm, Harian Metro reported.

The Yemen nationals arrested were six men and two women aged 21 until 30 years old.

Initial investigations found the syndicate would start begging in groups from 6pm until 3am.

Soffian also confirmed that the syndicate can earn an estimated RM2,500 to RM3,000 every day.

“In the same raid, our team also rescued seven victims of human trafficking for forced labour exploitation (underage children).

“The suspects are believed to be part of a criminal group that exploits children for the purpose of begging, and they are suspected to have been active since September 2024 until now.” he was quoted as saying.

He said the seven children rescued were all boys aged between a month old until 16 years old as well as a five-year-old girl, who are all Yemen nationals.

The victims were rescued in accordance to Section 44(1) of the Atipsom Act 2007 while action taken against the eight suspects were according to Section 14 of the same act.