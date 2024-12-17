TUMPAT: A total of 40 Ihsan MADANI Squad members, from various departments and agencies under the Ministry of Communications in Kelantan, were mobilised today, to assist staff members affected by the recent floods.

Kelantan Information Department (JaPen) director Muhd Nur Aswadi Md Nor said that the initiative involved staff from various agencies, including registered media practitioners.

“We mobilised the state-level Ihsan MADANI Squad, providing support to ease the burden on staff, by cleaning flooded residences and packing up belongings,“ he explained.

“We will continue this effort as needed, especially during the post-flood period,“ he told reporters, after launching the Ihsan MADANI Squad at the residence of Siti Aishah Che Amat, 30, a JaPen staff member.

Muhd Aswadi added that the post-flood mission brought together staff from all departments under the Ministry of Communications, including the state Information Department; Community Communications Department; state Broadcasting Department; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama); Pos Malaysia Berhad; Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC); and Telekom Malaysia.

“The Ihsan MADANI Squad is always ready for the next wave of floods, focusing on low-lying areas and valleys to clean up homes, in addition to helping victims pack their belongings,“ he said.

“We welcome volunteers as the squad is made up of individuals who help each other. The state JaPen, as the coordinator, on behalf of the Ministry of Communications, will always ensure the welfare of those affected by the floods, including journalists, who will receive donations. A list of names will be compiled to provide further assistance,“ he added.