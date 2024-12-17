Big Bad Wolf book sale open 24 hours till Thursday

PETALING JAYA: The “world’s biggest book sale”, as it is touted, is back in the Klang Valley, this time at one the country’s biggest events venues to offer hundreds of thousands of books at discounts on a 24-hour basis.

Big Bad Wolf Books takes place for the first time at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Bandar Sunway here. It will stay open round-the-clock until midnight this Thursday.

Offering books at discounts of up to 95%, it is aimed at making literature, knowledge, and creativity available to everyone.

From classics to contemporary fiction, children’s books to coffee-table treasures, the wide range of books caters to readers of all ages and interests.

“Books have the power to change lives,” said Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, at the opening of the event recently.

“Our mission is not just to reach avid readers but to inspire non-readers to discover the joy of reading. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream through books, no matter their background.”