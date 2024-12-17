Big Bad Wolf book sale open 24 hours till Thursday

PETALING JAYA: The “world’s biggest book sale”, as it is touted, is back in the Klang Valley, this time at one the country’s biggest events venues to offer hundreds of thousands of books at discounts on a 24-hour basis.
Big Bad Wolf Books takes place for the first time at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Bandar Sunway here. It will stay open round-the-clock until midnight this Thursday.
Offering books at discounts of up to 95%, it is aimed at making literature, knowledge, and creativity available to everyone.
From classics to contemporary fiction, children’s books to coffee-table treasures, the wide range of books caters to readers of all ages and interests.
“Books have the power to change lives,” said Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, at the opening of the event recently.
“Our mission is not just to reach avid readers but to inspire non-readers to discover the joy of reading. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream through books, no matter their background.”
The opening at the convention centre was officiated by Subang Jaya state assemblyperson Michelle Ng Mei Sze. Also present was co-founder Jacqueline Ng.
Yap said that Big Bad Wolf Books also actively collaborates with community projects, NGOs and schools to provide books to underserved communities, to ensure that the joy of reading reaches those who need it most.
Big Bad Wolf Books was launched in Kuala Lumpur in 2009, as the brainchild of Yap and Ng, who are both founders of BookXcess.
Since then, it has gone global, touring 47 cities in 16 countries, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and most recently venturing into Africa – setting foot in Tanzania and Kenya.
Meanwhile, Red Readerhood, the CSR arm for Big Bad Wolf Books, has made Friends to Mankind the beneficiary of its donation drive. Through the initiative, the public can purchase a book or two to donate to the cause, and Big Bad Wolf Books will match each donation one-for-one.
Friends to Mankind will channel the donated books toward The Book Effect project, an initiative aimed at empowering communities through education.
The organisation’s initiatives emphasise empowerment, mutual respect, and shared responsibility, driven by the belief that humanity flourishes through collective effort.
Big Bad Wolf Books is open until midnight of Dec 19 (Thursday) at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Bandar Sunway, Selangor. For details visit bigbadwolfbooks.com