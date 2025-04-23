KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across most states, effective until 6 pm today.

The advisory stated that the affected areas include the entire state of Perlis; several districts in Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu); and parts of Penang (Seberang Perai Utara, Tengah and Selatan).

Similar conditions are forecast in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim), Selangor (Hulu Selangor and Gombak), and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

The warning also extends to all of Terengganu and Pahang, as well as selected districts in Kelantan (Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang).

Over in East Malaysia, thunderstorms are expected in Limbang (Sarawak) and in Sabah’s Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort and Tambunan) and West Coast areas (Tuaran, Ranau and Kota Belud).

MetMalaysia issues a short-term thunderstorm warning when there are signs of intense rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres per hour, which is either occurring or expected to persist for over an hour.

“These thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts and valid for no longer than six hours,” the department stated.

MetMalaysia also announced that it will be conducting a Tsunami Early Warning System test tomorrow at Masjid Daerah Timur Laut (floating mosque) in Tanjung Bungah, Penang, from 9 am to noon.

Residents in the area are advised not to be alarmed by the siren sound, as it is part of a scheduled test.

MetMalaysia will issue further updates if there are any changes.