MetMalaysia issues tropical storm Trami advisory

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory for a strong tropical storm (Trami) detected 1,286 kilometres (km) northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said that the situation could cause wetter weather in the northern and eastern coasts of the Peninsula and western Sabah, as well as strong winds and turbulent seas in the waters off the South China Sea and Sulu Sea.

Trami occurred about 325 km northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam.

MetMalaysia said that based on observations at 5 pm, the tropical storm is moving westwards at a speed of 20 km per hour (km/h) and could reach a maximum wind speed of 111 km/h.