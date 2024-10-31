MetMalaysia: Thunderstorm expected in four states until 1 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for three states in the north of the peninsula and some areas in Sarawak, up to 1 pm today.

Based on the warning, issued at 9 am, the adverse weather conditions are expected to occur in all districts in Penang, while in Kedah it involves Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu.

In Perak, the areas expected to experience similar weather conditions are Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Manjung and Bagan Datuk, while in Sarawak it involves Kuching, Betong, Sarikei, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

According to MetMalaysia, the warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour, which are imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.