KUALA LUMPUR: The cooperation between civilians and the armed forces are vital to ensure the security and peace of the country, and that Malaysia is free of any threat, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said.

In his address in conjunction with the 92nd Army Day here today, he said that without the trust of the people, the armed forces would not be able to function properly, and without strong and capable armed forces, the security of the country and its people would be threatened.

“If the military and the people are united, there is no enemy capable of threatening the security of our country.

“The Malaysian Army needs the strength and capability to defend our beloved country, not only through our numbers, weapons and expertise, but most importantly the people’s strength in supporting us to build a sovereign country that is safe and prosperous,” he said, adding that the army would continue activities and approaches in strengthening ties with the people to support the aspiration of a Future Force.

“A future force is an effort to reform our forces to focus on boosting defence capabilities across land, sea, air and cyber domains.

“It is aimed at tackling various threats effectively through Concentric Deterrence. As a branch of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Army has to be prepared to be the support for the land domain and depend on “tailored to mission fit for purpose’ in the future force,” he said.

He pointed out that if everyone fully embraced the concept of ‘defence and security is everyone’s responsibility’, then the people would always realise that the army will be relevant in facing modern challenges.