MINDEF commits to uphold integrity, combat corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) celebrated Integrity Day 2024 today, highlighting the significance of enhancing governance procedures, preventing power abuse and malpractice, as well as ensuring compliance with government directives.

This celebration, officiated by Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin at the ministry’s auditorium, is a MINDEF initiative to strengthen governance and curb misconduct, especially in dealing with corruption symptoms among Ministry staff.

“Various efforts and initiatives have been implemented in response to Malaysia MADANI’s desire to improve governance of this ministry. Cooperation at all levels is essential to avoid non-compliance, with each individual expected to be prepared to report any misconduct that takes place,” said a MINDEF statement.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, who witnessed the Corruption-Free Pledge recitation, led by MINDEF Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali together with 450 ministry members from the civil service and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Also present were MINDEF Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datin Roszanina Wahab, Joint Force Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin, Deputy Army Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, and senior civil and ATM officers.

The statement added that Lokman Hakim and Azam also signed the pledge, witnessed by the Minister of Defence.

To encourage an innovative culture of integrity, this year’s celebration features side activities like Selfie Integrity, TikTok Integrity, Crossword Puzzle, and Kahoot Quiz throughout November. A film featuring integrity elements will be shown on Nov 13th.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled, in his speech at the event, said the ministry is committed to reviewing and implementing all necessary reforms to ensure the work system remains up-to-date and avoids wasting time and resources.

“We will work hard to create an ecosystem and environment that nurtures integrity. Which is anti-corruption, anti-slander and anti-treason,” he said.