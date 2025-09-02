KOTA TINGGI: The Defence Ministry (MINDEF) is in the final stage of assessing the suitability and challenges of the construction site for the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Region 4 Naval Headquarters (MAWILLA 4) in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he has instructed for the project to be expedited and to ensure smooth implementation.

“This is an important and priority project, and I have directed the ministry to accelerate its progress.

“The headquarters is necessary, among other reasons, to accommodate the Littoral Mission Ships (LMS), which are expected to be completed by the end of 2027,” he told a press conference after officiating a Ramadan Contribution Ceremony for Mosques and Surau here today.

Previously, Mohamed Khaled was reported as saying that the ministry was in negotiations with the Sarawak government regarding the premium land price for the construction of MAWILLA 4.

He said the establishment of the new RMN base was among the issues discussed with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled, who is also Kota Tinggi MP, said a total of RM132,000 had been allocated as contributions to 28 mosques and 48 surau in the constituency to support Ramadan activities.

Each mosque received RM3,000 in cash aid, while each surau was given RM1,000.