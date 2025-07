JAKARTA: At least four people have died and 23 have been rescued after a ferry carrying 65 people sank on its way to Indonesia’s Bali island, a local police chief said Thursday.

“23 rescued, 4 dead,“ Rama Samtama Putra, police chief of the East Javan town of Banyuwangi, told AFP, saying that was the latest update as of 07:50 am (0050 GMT). A local rescue agency earlier said 61 were missing.