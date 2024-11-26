MINDEF sec-gen conferred Honorary Major-General rank

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministry of Defence (Mindef) secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali was conferred the rank of Honorary Major-General today in his capacity as Chairman of the Malaysian Territorial Army Support Committee (SPJP).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin officiated the rank conferment ceremony, which was held here.

In a statement, Mohamed Khaled said that during the same ceremony, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Yayasan Muhibah Tan Sri Fng Ah Seng (TSFAS) chairman Tan Sri Prof Dr Fng Ah Seng were awarded the rank of Honorary Brigadier-General.

He said both were conferred the rank in their capacity as patrons of the Territorial Army Support Committees for Terengganu and Penang.

Mohamed Khaled said the ranks were awarded following the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to the recommendations of the Armed Forces Council, acknowledging their roles in coordinating and strengthening the development of the Territorial Army Regiment at both the national and state levels.

“Congratulations. It is hoped that with the conferment of these ranks, you will fulfil the leadership role entrusted to you in the best possible manner,” he said.