KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has stressed that there will be no leniency in the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) regarding cases of bullying and abuse among military personnel and that relentless action will be pursued at the ministry level and in accordance with the law, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said Mindef would not compromise with any member of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) who cross the line by being involved in bullying.

“Emphasis is given to the SOP in addressing bullying cases. Although these cases may be considered isolated, action will still be taken.

“As stated by the Army Chief, there have indeed been some cases reported but we have a clear SOP with two approaches — action at the ministry level and internal ATM measures,“ he said after attending a MADANI Aidilfitri celebration at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce hall here today.

Adly added that Mindef does not condone any form of bullying, even though military training is conducted rigorously according to prescribed modules.

He explained that Mindef has an internal mechanism, including a special committee, to differentiate between disciplinary training and bullying behaviour.

“We have made several decisions regarding bullying cases and have issued warnings that perpetrators will face legal action,” he said.

He also noted additional measures have been taken, including increasing the number of wardens at the Royal Military College, keeping junior and senior students separated, and installing closed-circuit cameras at strategic locations.

“Besides that, we also provide psychological rehabilitation spaces, advisory services and education to raise awareness among students and families,” he said.

On Monday, it was disclosed that 41 army officers and personnel were dismissed from service due to bullying and abuse cases of victimising lower ranked personnel since 2019.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan reportedly stated that the group comprised 12 officers and 29 other personnel.

In earlier media reports, Muhammad Muqriz, 21, from the 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (20 RAMD), Sri Miri Camp, Sarawak died on March 24 due to blunt force trauma to the chest.