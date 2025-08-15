Minister: National Service Training mandatory

PETALING JAYA: Participation at the National Service Training Programme 3.0 is mandatory and those who fail to attend without a reasonable excuse may face legal action, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He added that legal action is in line with the National Service Training Act 2003 (Act 628), and involves a fine of up to RM3,000, a jail term of not more than six months, or both.

He said to address the issue of absenteeism, the ministry would carry out a number of strategic initiatives before proceeding with any legal action.

“Firstly, we will deliver official attendance notices via registered mail, announce the trainee name lists through official media channels and social media and carry out active tracing efforts involving visits to their homes.

“Secondly, deferments are limited to a maximum of two times, subject to valid reasons that are submitted and supported by relevant documentation.

“Thirdly, if a trainee still fails to attend after the deferment period has ended, a counselling session with family members will be arranged as a final intervention to obtain feedback.

“If all diplomatic approaches and support mechanisms fail, legal action will be strictly enforced in accordance with Act 628.”

Mohamed Khaled said two series of National Service Training Programme 3.0 had begun in January and had shown positive progress with the participation of 560 trainees aged between 17 and 27.

He said all ethnicities were involved in the training programme, including 370 Malays, 91 Chinese, 74 Indians and 25 from other ethnic groups.