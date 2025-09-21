Minister urges transport firms to register early for petrol subsidy scheme

PENAMPANG: Land transport companies must avoid last-minute registration for the Subsidised Petrol Control System before the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy implementation.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali emphasised that early registration ensures immediate subsidy benefits once the finance ministry announces the scheme.

He revealed disappointing registration numbers with merely 89 vehicles in Sabah and six in Sarawak registered despite an estimated 4,647 eligible vehicles in both states.

“Registration and application processes are straightforward with approvals possible within one day or even one hour if documents are complete,” he told reporters after attending the Sabah Students Convention.

The subsequent step involves applying for fleet cards from oil companies which requires additional processing time.

The one-day convention featured an opening by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and attracted over 100 students from across the state.

National registration statistics show 1,790 companies involving 5,449 vehicles have applied since September 15 with only 164 companies completing registration for 249 vehicles.

Ministry estimates indicate approximately 100,000 public and goods transport vehicles qualify for the RON95 petrol subsidy nationwide.

Armizan clarified that unlike the diesel subsidy limited to Peninsular Malaysia, the petrol subsidy will apply throughout Malaysia including Sabah and Sarawak.

“Some operators might misunderstand that petrol subsidies follow the same regional restrictions as diesel subsidies,” he explained.

The targeted subsidy scheme aims to benefit transport companies while shielding consumers from fuel price fluctuations when subsidies are removed. – Bernama