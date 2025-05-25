KUALA LUMPUR: Today marks a full day of high-level ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Kuala Lumpur that will set the tone for the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits scheduled for May 26-27.

The series of meetings, held under Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN 2025 themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, will see ministers convene to discuss ASEAN’s strategic priorities, regional security, economic integration and external relations.

Kicking off the day is the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) chaired by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, where key issues such as maritime security, Myanmar and ASEAN’s global engagement will be on the agenda.

Timor-Leste is scheduled to participate as an observer as it advances toward full ASEAN membership.

Also on the schedule is the 29th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, where ministers will assess cooperation on human rights, cybersecurity, maritime governance and countering transnational threats.

Another important meeting today is the 36th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting that focuses on institutional coordination, final preparations for summit declarations, and progress on the post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.

Meanwhile, the 25th ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) Meeting will spotlight efforts to boost digital transformation, trade facilitation and green economy transitions to strengthen ASEAN’s position as a global economic force while addressing internal disparities and future disruptions.

In a major inter-regional engagement, the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting will take place concurrently, aimed at expanding collaboration in sectors like energy security, logistics, Islamic finance and food supply chains.

The meeting reflects ASEAN’s broader efforts to diversify partnerships and enhance resilience in an increasingly multipolar global economy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has outlined a bold vision for regional growth, highlighting stronger economic integration, trade expansion, and cross-border energy connectivity as key pillars of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

He said that amid growing global geopolitical competition, Malaysia is committed to driving ASEAN beyond its traditional role as a neutral platform towards becoming a more cohesive, values-driven force in the Indo-Pacific.

“As part of our thrust this year, we are focusing on strengthening ASEAN’s cohesiveness, increasing economic interest and trade, and boosting investments among member countries,” he said during a briefing session related to the ASEAN Summit 2025 with editors-in-chief of local and international media at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya on May 21.

This is the fifth time Malaysia has held the ASEAN chairmanship throughout its history as a member of the regional bloc, having previously chaired it in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

In conjunction with the ASEAN Summit, two key high-level meetings -- the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit -- will also take place, marking an important platform for expanded regional and inter-regional cooperation.

The GCC includes six countries, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.