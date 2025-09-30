Ministries’ agility in handling public complaints key to public trust

PUTRAJAYA: Ministries that take people’s complaints seriously will remain relevant while poor handling could damage the civil service’s overall image.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar stated that ministry agility in managing public complaints has become essential amid changing national landscapes.

He explained that unaddressed complaints spread quickly through social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook during his speech at the Ministries’ Public Complaints Management Rating Appreciation Ceremony 2025.

Shamsul Azri emphasised that proper complaint management improves service effectiveness and supports administrative reform under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

“Complaints should not be viewed solely in a negative light but must also be seen positively,“ he added.

He noted that complaints actually highlight opportunities for improving public service delivery rather than just representing problems.

The Public Complaints Bureau launched its Glossary of Complaint Categories to guide ministries in classifying public complaints more efficiently.

Shamsul Azri said this glossary would standardise complaint classifications comprehensively and systematically across government departments.

“This glossary will coordinate the complaints system across ministries and agencies for quicker, fairer and more effective resolution,“ he stated.

Twenty-one ministries received platinum ratings including Finance, Defence, Education, and Science, Technology and Innovation.

Other platinum-rated ministries included Agriculture and Food Security, Health, Plantation and Commodities, and Human Resources.

The Foreign Ministry, Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Transport Ministry and Prime Minister’s Department also achieved platinum status.

Seven additional ministries received gold ratings including Communications and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

The ceremony recognised ministries’ efforts to enhance public service quality through effective complaint management following established procedures.

This appreciation event aimed to motivate ministries toward greater efficiency and improved government service delivery quality.

It also sought to encourage innovation and creative ideas for addressing complaints about government services. – Bernama