SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) remains committed to advancing women’s empowerment, in line with the Federal Constitution.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said that gender equality is a widely discussed issue, emphasising the importance of providing equal rights and opportunities to all individuals, without discrimination.

She highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to gender equality, through its ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), with certain exceptions to align with the Federal Constitution and Islamic law.

“Gender equality does not mean that women will take over the rights and opportunities of men, but rather that both genders can share opportunities fairly, free from discrimination. This partnership benefits the nation by maximising the potential of its human resources,” she said at the Central Zone-level International Women’s Day celebration, at the Casa Lagenda Convention Centre (CLCC) in Senawang, today.

Noraini also emphasised that women are the backbone of families, communities, and the nation, playing a vital role in shaping the future. However, she noted that many still face significant challenges in various aspects of life, whether in the workplace, at home, or within society.

“We continue to see disparities in wages, a lack of female representation in leadership roles, and ongoing challenges related to violence and discrimination,” she said.

She urged collective efforts to ensure that women’s voices are heard, their rights upheld, and their full potential realised.

“Women possess extraordinary capabilities, whether as leaders, homemakers, or professionals, seamlessly balancing multiple roles without compromising their strength and abilities,” she added.

Noraini also highlighted the significant contributions of women across various sectors, including policymaking, education, corporate leadership, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship - key drivers of the nation’s economic growth.

“Malaysia cannot progress without the contributions of women. Beyond strengthening family well-being, they also play a crucial role in generating national income, by being active and productive members of the workforce,” she said.